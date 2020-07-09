We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A fresh set of bedding is always satisfying, and shoppers recently went wild for an exclusive John Lewis set. It sold out, but has been restocked due to high demand.



John Lewis started selling exclusive SkinnyDip peach emoji bedding, which uses soft pink tones and a sutble design to liven up your bedroom without being too over the top.

SkinnyDip are known for their bold, quirky designs, often used on phone cases. And we’re pleased to see they’ve moved onto homeware too!

John Lewis shared a photo of the peachy bedding to their Instagram account, which racked up over 6,000 likes from excited shoppers.

Sharing the product, they wrote, ‘Peaches and dreams 🍑 @skinnydiplondon’s exclusive bedding has us looking forward to bedtime #JLHome’

Plenty of followers commented on the image, with one saying, ‘I need this !! 🤩🍑’

Read more: Asda is selling adorable Disney bedding sets featuring all of your little one’s favourite characters

Another added, ‘Omg @johnlewisandpartners these are so cute 🍑🍑🍑’

A third wrote, ‘Love this so much! 🍑 ❤️❤️❤️’

And a fourth added, ‘Well this is pure delight!’

Prices start from £28 for a single duvet set, then it’s £38 for a double and £46 for a kingsize. So the bedding is perfect for all ages and all styles, even for adults!

We can definitely see children loving it for their bed, but also adults managing to style it with more grown-up styles and furniture too.

It would even make a nice gift for someone who loves SkinnyDip designs!

The bedding sold out fast last time, so if you like the look of it, you might want to order quick to avoid disappointment.

If you order online, standard delivery means it should arrive within five days.

Will you be buying this cute bedding set? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!