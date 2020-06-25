A Place in the Sun’s Jonnie Irwin welcomes twins with wife Jessica

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has welcomed twins with his wife Jessica.

The host of Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun took to his social media pages to announce the exciting news that he and his wife had welcomed their second and third children.

Taking to his Instagram page with a series of photos of the couple in the hospital with their newborn babies, Jonnie wrote, ‘They’ve arrived!

‘After a long day in hospital the boys finally decided to make an appearance. They are identical in every way including weighing a good 5 pounds 7 each. No names yet.

‘Jess was her usual magnificent self. I’m so proud of her for carrying around what looked like a planet these last few weeks and huge thanks to the amazing staff at The RVI in Newcastle.’

Opening up on how the coronavirus pandemic restrictions have affected the birth, the proud dad continued, ‘Due to lockdown restrictions I’ve had to leave mum and twins in the hospital and await their return home so giving Rex as much fun & love as possible.

‘We know having 3 boys under 18 months is gonna be hard but it’s better to have a surfeit of good news rather than a deficit. Bring it on! #3under2 #twins #identicaltwins #prouddad #boys #twinsofinstagram #3under18months #sendhelp’.

The TV star’s wife Jess also took to her Instagram page with even more photos, including one of her and Jonnie wearing face masks in the hospital.

‘22.06.20 Twin 1 💙 5.7lbs 👶👶 Twin 2 💙 5.7lbs Identical in every way,’ wrote the proud mum.

‘Can’t wait to get them home to meet Rex. Thank you to the amazing staff at the RVI I will never forget this experience at the best baby hotel 🤣 @jonnieirwintv I am one lucky girl to have all this and you 🥰’.

The couple, who have been married since 2016, are also parents to son Rex, who we’re sure will be thrilled to meet his new brothers!

Big congratulations to the new family on their exciting new arrivals!