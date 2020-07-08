We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn are expecting their second child together.

The model wife of the Avengers: Endgame actor, who he tied the knot with back in 2016, took to her Instagram page to announce the exciting news.

Kathryn shared a lovely photo with her 125,000 Instagram followers of her out in the sun enjoying nature with the couple’s older child, as she picks up the little one and kisses her.

And in the adorable photo fans can see the model’s growing baby bump peeking out from underneath her top.

‘The Brolin’s are a growin’!!’ she wrote alongside the lovely snap, revealing when the little one is expected to arrive, adding, ‘Our little December babe is on the way…. 🌱’.

And friends and fans were thrilled for the family on their lovely news, with the post quickly raking up thousands of likes and comments.

The star’s Goonies actor husband left a cheeky comment, joking, ‘Wow. That’s amazing! Congratula…wait…WHAT?!?!’, while others added, ‘CONGRATULATIONS!!! ♥️ So exciting!!’, ‘Wow!!!!!!! Wonderful news!!!! Congrats!!’ and ‘😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 Congratulations to you and I’m assuming @joshbrolin ❤️🙌🏻’.

Josh’s Avengers co-star and on-screen daughter Zoe Saldana, commented, ‘Biggest congratulations!!!!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽’ while Grace and Frankie actress Brooklyn Decker wrote ‘Congrats beautiful mama!!’ and One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton added, ‘Sending you guys big love!!’.

Josh, who plays villain Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series and is also known for his past roles in Men In Black 3 and No Country For Old Men, is also dad to 32-year-old son Trevor 26-year-old daughter Eden with ex-wife Alice Adair.

He and wife Kathryn also share one-year-old daughter Westlyn, who they welcomed together back in November 2018.

Kathryn shared an adorable video to her Instagram page to share the exciting news when they little one was born, writing, ‘Our family’s newest (and tiniest) member. Westlyn Reign Brolin, I love you so much already.

‘Nothing compares to this… nothing. My heart is totally different forever. @joshbrolin thanks for this little life of ours.’

Big congratulations to the adorable family on their exciting news!