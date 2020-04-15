We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kara Keough, an American reality TV star, has announced that her baby boy sadly passed away.

Kara, who stars in the The Real Housewife of Orange County (RHOC), shared the sad news on Instagram alongside a tribute to her baby, who she and husband Kyle named McCoy.

‘On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord’, she wrote.

Kara also revealed that they made the decision to donate McCoy’s organs to those who needed them.

‘He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts’, she continued.

‘I wrote this for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in his honor: “Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero.

‘May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.” Until we see you again… We love you, McCoy.’

Just weeks before McCoy’s birth, Kara had taken to Instagram to share her excitement at the arrival of her son, during their last trip as a trio – with her husband and daughter Decker.

‘Our last family trip as a trio. It was spent laughing with friends, wandering around holding hands, and snuggling each other with ‘family hugs’ in bed after sleeping in (but before Banana Walnut Pancakes)’, she wrote.

‘Decker is so excited that our little family is growing next month, but I sure am having a hard time imagining this sweet time with just her approaching its retirement.

‘Everyone tells me my heart won’t give up any of the space currently held by Kyle & Decker, that it will just grow beyond its current volume to allow for the love of one more…

‘And I know it’s going to prove true. But damn does my heart and soul (and belly) feel full all the way up to the very brim right now.

‘How lucky am I? I can’t wait to meet the next love of my life. See you soon, Baby M.’

Our thoughts are with Kara, Kyle, Decker and all their friends and family members during this difficult time.