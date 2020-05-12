Kara Keough opens up about heartbreaking final moments with newborn son

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kara Keough has shared the devastating story of her newborn son’s death after experiencing complications during the birth.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Kara Keough revealed that her son McCoy Casey Bosworth had experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord during birth.

As a result of this, McCoy’s head had been born but one of his shoulders was stuck, delaying the birth.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Kara had planned to welcome her son at a hospital but decided on a home birth.

She told GMA, “Part of my decision-making was, ‘Well, if there’s a need for me to transfer, I’m four blocks from a hospital and my midwives are trained to know when that point is that they can no longer have the birth successfully at home.”

As a result of the birth complications, McCoy did need to be transferred to the nearest hospital.

Following McCoy’s transfer, his heart started to beat again after 45 minutes of chest compressions.

The couple’s four year old daughter Decker got to meet her baby brother, providing a bittersweet moment for the family.

Kara revealed, “She got to sing to him and play ‘This Little Piggy’ on his fingers. She was very happy to tell the nurses his ‘full big name,’ as she called it.”

McCoy was 11 lbs and 4 oz, as revealed in an Instagram post.

She wrote, ‘On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection).

‘During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.

‘He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.’

Kyle and Kara Keough decided to donate McCoy’s organs to help other newborn babies.