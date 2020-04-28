Kara Keough Bosworth shares heartbreaking tribute to son who died during birth

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kara Keough Bosworth has shared a heartbreaking tribute in honour of her baby son.

Kara, whose mother Jeana Keough starred on Real Housewives of Orange County, lost her baby McCoy three weeks ago, when he suffered a shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord during the course of his birth.

To commemorate the day when Kara and her husband’s son should have been turning three weeks old, she shared an intimate photograph of the pair cradling the newborn.

Kara, who already shares little daughter Decker with partner Kyle Bosworth, wrote a seriously emotional caption alongside the tender image.

Reflecting on what would’ve been if the family hadn’t suffered the tragedy, Kara wrote, ‘You would have been 3 weeks old today. You would be “waking up” and showing us more of you. I would be getting the hang of being a mom of two. My milk would be regulating to your schedule. Your sister would be asking questions about your belly button and you would have peed on her at least once by now. Daddy would be sending texts to his football buddies about how our giant baby boy could probably already out-lift them.

‘We would be laughing that you never fit into newborn diapers, not even for one day. I’d be exhausted, leaking, and happy. Instead… we’re missing you,’ she continued.

Going on to reach out to other parents going through the same situation, she added, ‘To all my fellow “instead” mamas…. thank you for reminding me that we’re not alone, and that we can survive this. He didn’t, but we have to. And we will.’

Of course, lots of fans took to the comment section to send their love and kind words to the grieving family.

‘This picture is so beautiful, I’m so sorry he isn’t physically with you now… but he’s there regardless. You did a great job, Mama,’ one wrote.

‘💔 I’m so happy you have this photo to look back on. What a precious moment,’ added another.