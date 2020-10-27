Kara Tointon reveals she’s pregnant with her second child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former EastEnders actress Kara Tointon has confirmed she is expecting her second child with fiancé Marius Jensen, in a new interview.

Kara Tointon has confirmed the happy news that she’s expecting baby number two with her fiancé, in a recent interview with Hello! magazine. She is currently six months pregnant, and admitted that it happened “so fast”.

She told the magazine, “I think this year has brought so many things in different ways. At the beginning of the year I was due to start a play, and now I am at home in a little cocoon and pregnant.”

In 2018, Kara welcomed the couple’s first son Frey, and both she and Marius knew that they wanted a sibling for him. She has revealed that she’s having another baby boy, who is due in January 2021.

She added, “We really wanted a sibling for Frey. So we said: ‘If it happens, it happens; let’s go with the flow,’ and it happened much quicker than we expected. I did the test in May. We weren’t shocked but it was a surprise, and we feel so lucky.”

Kara also reflected on her own relationship with sister Hannah, saying, “Hannah and I have such a close bond, so now I am thinking how lovely for Frey to have a brother. I’ll be outnumbered with Marius and two boys but bring it on.”

But despite her growing family, Kara has admitted that she’s in no rush to get married and would prefer to do it when she can have everyone she wants in attendance. With many weddings impacted by the pandemic, hers has also been put on hold for the time being.

Kara and Marius have been engaged since 2018 and she reflected on the proposal, saying, “We were having a lie-in and I had no idea he was planning to propose. It was so perfect as I am not someone who likes big moments, and it was just very Marius – He says it as he feels it. It was very lovely, very relaxed.”