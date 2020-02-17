We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The doting mum explained exactly why the image is a really special one for her.

This royal news comes after Kate revealed her children’s heartbreaking reaction to her going off to work.

The royal mum-of-three appeared on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, on which she opened up about all things motherhood.

During the heart warming chat with the author and mummy blogger, the Duchess began speaking about the small moments that mean a lot to her when it comes to raising her little ones, Prince George, six, Prince Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis.

Making a nod to her love of photography, Kate explained her love for a certain snap of Princess Charlotte.

“I’ve got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me it’s moments like that that mean so much to me as a parent,” Kate told Giovanna.

Explaining why the image is so meaningful, the Duchess who shares her brood with husband Prince William, added, “I try every day to put moments like that in, even if they’re small or even if I don’t have time.

“Life now is so busy, so distracting, and actually sometimes the simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day, I find such enjoyment, and actually, I remember that from my childhood — doing the simple things, going on walks together — and that’s what I try and do with my children as well.”

After the podcast aired, the adorable snap shot of little Charlotte was shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram account.

In the picture, the sweet little girl can be seen bending down to the grass and holding her nose next to the flower.

It is thought that the photo was taken on the same day as her fourth birthday official photos, as she can be seen to be wearing the same outfit.