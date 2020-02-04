We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Ferdinand and her husband Rio are set to star in a brand new BBC documentary looking into Kate’s journey to becoming a stepmother.

Football pro Rio lost his first wife Rebecca Ellison to breast cancer back in 2015. After her tragic death, Rio found romance with Kate, who gradually stepped up to help him care for his three kids.

After marrying her new husband at the end of last year, former TOWIE star Kate transitioned into life as a stepmum to Lorenz, Tia and Tate.

The tell-all documentary, titled Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily, follows the couple and the challenges surrounding Kate’s integration into the Ferdinand family.

In a first look clip of the programme, blonde beauty Kate can be seen in floods of tears, emotionally explaining, “It’s hard for us so I can’t even imagine how hard it is for the kids.

“I just want the children to be happy,” she sobs later.

Dad-of-three Rio can also be heard saying, “There ain’t no manual that tells you how to become a stepmum.”

Seemingly reflecting on the death of his brood’s mum and the addition to Kate in their lives, the sportsman adds, “You feel you’ve been dealt a terrible hand but your luck can change.”

In the comment section, plenty of fans of the Ferdinand family shared their support and expressed their excitement for the relatable insight into their lives.

‘This is so real for so many out there xxx thanks for highlighting it and being honest xxxxx❤️❤️❤️,’ one wrote.

‘Im gonna cry at this I can tell,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘Yessssssss! So looking forward to this! Such a beautiful inspirational family! 💕.’

‘My heart ♥️ can’t wait to watch this I can feel myself being a wreck watching it ♥️,’ continued a fourth.

Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily will air on 10th February at 9pm on BBC One.