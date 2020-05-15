We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Ferdinand is reportedly feeling "burnt out" through looking after her husband Rio Ferdinand's kids in lockdown.

The former TOWIE star is apparently the one in charge of home-schooling her step-children Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and nine-year-old Tia, but she’s struggling to juggle that with the housework, as well as time for herself and her business.

A source told heat magazine: “Kate has been really overwhelmed by everything she’s had to do over the past couple of months, and it’s starting to take its toll.

“She does most things around the house, plus she’s doing the majority of the home schooling, as well as launching Ferdinand Fitness with Rio.

“She’s also been keeping up with her own exercise routine and just feels burnt out at the moment.”

Kate recently admitted she was feeling “overwhelmed” by the amount of home-schooling she was having to do in lockdown.

She told the MailOnline: “I was just so overwhelmed and I sometimes feel like some of the stuff the children are getting taught, I don’t know the answer to.”

Football pro Rio lost his first wife Rebecca Ellison to breast cancer back in 2015. After her tragic death, Rio found romance with Kate, who gradually stepped up to help him care for his three kids, and they got married last year.

Their BBC documentary Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily, followed the couple and the challenges surrounding Kate’s integration into the Ferdinand family.

And in one clip, Kate was in floods of tears, emotionally explaining, “It’s hard for us so I can’t even imagine how hard it is for the kids.”

“I just want the children to be happy,” she sobs later.

Dad-of-three Rio can also be heard saying, “There ain’t no manual that tells you how to become a stepmum.”