We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It seems like Kate Ferdinand had stacks of fun on Pancake Day.

The former TOWIE star, who is married to footballing legend Rio Ferdinand, took to social media last night to share a snippet of an evening in the couple’s household.

In the footage, former TOWIE babe Kate can be seen preparing some pancakes and showing off her fancy flipping skills, managing an impressive 20 flips in a row.

READ MORE:Kate Ferdinand breaks down as she shares struggles of becoming a step mum in emotional video

View this post on Instagram Pancake day is going off in our house 🤣🤣 …. 20 flips, impressed myself here 🤣🙊🍫🥞🍯 #pancakeday A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand) on Feb 25, 2020 at 10:00am PST

In the back ground of the clip, Kate is being cheered on, likely by Rio’s kids, Lorenz, Tate and Tia, who are now Kate’s stepchildren.

In the background of the video, a slice of the Ferdinand family’s fancy kitchen is in shot.

Kate can be seen cooking on a shiny chrome stove, while a marble effect wall can be seen behind her, along with a large farmhouse sink with silver taps and a sweet family photo of Rio and his kids with lettering reading, ‘Daddy.’

‘Pancake day is going off in our house 🤣🤣 …. 20 flips, impressed myself here 🤣🙊🍫🥞🍯 #pancakeday,’ 28-year-old Kate penned beside the upload.

Lots of Kate’s wowed fans took to the comment section to praise her on her pancake talents.

‘I thought this was a boomerang! Congrats on such an impressive achievement 😂,’ one wrote.

‘Need to up my game @xkateferdinand I’m useless 😂,’ chipped in a second, while a third added, ‘Yess Kate! You’re such a good mum❤️.’

‘Flippin marvellous! 🥞😚,’ agreed one more.

Kate and Rio recently gave the public an intimate look inside their family dynamic, with their BBC One Documentary Becoming a Stepfamily.

The programme looked into Kate’s journey to becoming Rio’s brood’s stepmum, following the death of their mother Rebecca Ellison, who died after a cancer battle in 2015.