Pregnant Kate Ferdinand has hit back at an online troll after they made a ‘bizarre’ comment about her baby bump. She received the message after asking followers for pyjama recommendations because hers don’t fit comfortably anymore.

Sharing her dilemma, Kate revealed, “I just need help with pyjamas you know when you get home and you want to put on some comfortable ones on. No, nothing’s comfortable because my belly is too big. Can anyone help me?”

Kate thought her request was a pretty normal one, as many people share pregnancy struggles, but she was quick to share her surprise after a troll accused her of lying about her bump. Sharing the message to her Instagram stories, it read, ‘Surely you can get maternity pyjamas? Seems kind of fake, you must have loads of maternity stuff?’

But Kate was quick to shut down this comment, writing, ‘I don’t normally respond to these people but this really made me laugh.

‘I have better things to be doing with my time than faking that I need PJs. There are so many negative people out there – bizarre!’

It wasn’t all bad though, because Kate did receive some recommendations from followers that she was keen to try out. She added. ‘Thanks for all of the lovely women that helped me…’ and shared a few of the retailers that people had recommended.

In June, Kate and Rio Ferdinand announced they were expecting their first child together. Kate is already stepmum to Rio’s three children, that he shared with late wife Rebecca.

Sharing the heartwarming reaction to the news, Kate revealed that the reaction from her three stepchildren ‘made her cry’ and ‘was the best reaction’.