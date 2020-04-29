We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has opened up about how she is helping her two young children cope with their father’s coronavirus battle.

Good Morning Britain host Kate’s husband Derek Draper is currently fighting for his life in intensive care after he tested positive for Covid-19 last month.

Kate and Derek share daughter Darcey, 14, and son Billy, 10, and the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! star has spoken about how she is getting her family through the awful time.

‘I have been gradually working through the house decluttering and cleaning. I have been letting the children choose our activities – I am spending a lot of time on my phone so when I am not I throw myself into Lego or battleships or whatever, so they know I am there for them,’ Kate wrote on her Club Garraway Wellbeing website.

Opening up to fans about how hard she is finding the situation, she continued, ‘There are of course moments when I feel exhausted to my bones and I just have to rest but that’s ok too. This is an absolutely heartbreaking and emotionally draining time for so many of us.

‘And of course, I am hugging the kids whether they like it or not and looking after them is of course a top priority.’

Kate, who has been with Derek since 2005, shared an update with her colleagues at Good Morning Britain last week, updating them on his critical state.

Ben Shepherd explained that Kate has been able to communicate with Derek, who is now in a coma.

“She wanted to share that she’s been able to speak to Derek in the evenings in the coma.

“She’s been able to share music with him, to talk to him, to support him,” Ben said, while Charlotte Hawkins added, “Normally you’d be able to be there, right by your loved one’s side…

“It’s so hard for families not being able to be there, not being able to see their loved ones.”