The lovely reason why Kate Middleton broke royal protocol during hospital visit

Royal don’t usually pose for photos but the Kate Middleton made an exception during a visit to a children’s hospital on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited Evelina London hospital on Tuesday.

Despite the fact that royals don’t usually pose for pictures, Kate let 10-year-old Luke take a Polaroid picture of her.

Kate arrived at Evelina London hospital where she joined young children in a creative workshop.

The duchess was visiting to see how the creative arts can support children’s health, wellbeing and happiness.

The workshops that run at the children’s hospital are in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery. Artists are often brought to the venue to host activities for kids of all ages.

During her visit, Kate participated in illustration, photography and set design – activities familiar to the duchess, considering she studied art history at the University of St Andrews.

However, she went against traditional royal behaviour by posing for a Polaroid picture taken by 10-year-old Luke Wheeler-Waddison.

The instant snap shows her smiling into the lens and she holds one of her “rag wreaths” which were made of discarded fabrics. They were given to her by Luke and his sister, Savannah.

Being a budding photographer herself, it seemed the roles were reversed as she posed for several other photographs taken by the children.

The duchess – who is a patron of Evelina children’s hospital – spent over an hour with the children, young people and their families.

Kate also shared a personal insight into her family life, when she was spent time with 13-month-old Rose Parker. Whilst tickling the baby’s legs, she told Rose’s mother, Emily, “My son Louis also has very tickly knees.”

Evelina London offers health services for children and families from birth to adult life. It provides specialist care for children with complex and rare condition from south London, Kent, Surrey and Sussex and beyond.