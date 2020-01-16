Kate Middleton reveals truth behind fourth royal baby speculation during royal engagement

Kate Middleton has opened up about speculation that she will be having a fourth baby.

The mum-of-three revealed that she will likely not have another baby, as Prince William does not want any more kids.

The revelation comes after months that the couple would be having another little one.

This follows royal news that Kate gave royal fans an adorable update about little Prince Louis.

Every now and again there are rumours that Kate and Prince William might be expecting another baby, but it seems that another Cambridge bubba might not be in the cards after all.

The Duchess revealed to a royal fan that the couple are unlikely to have another one, because Prince William is happy with three.

According to PEOPLE magazine, she said to royal fan Josh Macpalce, who sent cards congratulating her after each of her three children were born, “I don’t think William wants any more.”

Royal fans were convinced Kate was pregnant again in October when it was revealed a doctor accompanied her and William on their royal tour – a first for the couple.

Royal reporter Rebecca English wrote on Twitter at the time, ‘The couple have also, for the first time, brought with them a tour doctor. He’s a friend of William’s from his days with @EastAngliAirAmb. Normally only the Queen and the Prince of Wales take a medic with them.’

Fans were quick to comment with pregnancy speculation, with one saying, ‘I bet she is pregnant.’

Another said, ‘she’s pregnant again..’

Bookmakers also slashed the odds of Kate and William announcing a fourth pregnancy a few times last year, with Harry Aitkenhead, a rep for Coral, saying, “We think that Will and Kate will add to their family in the next 18 months or so.

“So much so that we now make a pregnancy announcement during 2019 odds on.”