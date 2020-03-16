We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton and the Cambridge kids were spotted in a very unexpected place at the weekend.

The royals were seen by a King’s Lynn resident who was rather taken aback.

When popping to the local supermarket to do the weekly shop, spotting senior royalty would be the last thing most of us would expect.

But when King’s Lynn local Kate Carter headed to a branch of Sainsbury’s in the Norfolk town to stock up on groceries at the weekend, that’s exactly what happened.

The shopper was lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the Duchess of Cambridge as well as her and Prince William’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Cambridge family spent the weekend at their countryside residence, Amner Hall, which explains why Duchess Catherine and her brood were caught visiting a shop so far from their usual Kensington Palace home.

Recalling the moment she spotted the members of the monarchy browsing the children’s clothing racks, Kate said, “She was with the children, and she looked lovely. She is absolutely beautiful, and the children were beautiful.

“They were so well behaved,” she told Hello! magazine.

Proving she’s an eagle-eyed royal fan, Kate explained that she recognised Charlotte’s coat as the same one she wore to church on Christmas Day last year.

“I noticed Charlotte first as she had the beautiful green jacket on that she wore at Christmas.

“Then I saw Kate, who had Louis in her arms and I thought ‘Am I the only one seeing this?’ I couldn’t believe it was happening.”

Revealing that Kate was causally dressed in a pair of jeans and a beige jacket, she went on, “She was just having a little bit of a walk around. They were looking at the clothes when I saw them.

“Charlotte was looking at the dresses, she was dead cute. Even in casualwear she looked absolutely beautiful.”

It certainly sounds like a once in a lifetime sight!