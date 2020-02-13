‘Oh my goodness’ Kate Middleton thrilled at royal engagement as she ticked something huge off her bucket list

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

On Wednesday, Kate Middleton visited the Ark Open Farm in Northern Ireland.

Kate visited the farm as part of her 5 Big Questions initiative.

While there, the duchess had the opportunity to hold a corn snake for the first time.

During a surprise visit to County Down, Kate Middleton had the opportunity to tick something off her bucket list as she held a snake for the first time.

The duchess had paid a visit to Ark Open Farm, a family-friendly farmyard which is set in 40 acres of countryside. It’s home to both farm animals and exotic creatures.

Kate was delighted when she was able to hold a corn snake, confessing it was the first time she ever had. She reportedly said, “Are you sure it’s OK? Oh my goodness. No way. Is there a way to hold her? Wow, look at that.”

She also added, “She’s got the most amazing skin. This is the first time I’ve ever held a snake like that. How cool is that?”

Despite having a fear of snakes, the Duchess was keen to hold the farm’s corn snake, and seemed quite happy with her choice once the snake was placed in her arms.

Snake handler Sophie Wrigglesworth revealed that they “have a creepy crawly loft, spiders, hissing cockroaches, and stick insects, you often get people who say ‘oh no, I’m not touching them’ but then they do have a feel and it encourages them to face their fears.”

During her trip, Kate Middleton was given a tour of the farm and had the opportunity to meet with staff and owners, as well as young children who were visiting.

The visit was part of the Duchess’ early childhood development project, which is on a mission to support expectant parents, parents and carers of children up to five years old, as well as young children and families.