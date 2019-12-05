Kate Middleton has inherited something very special from the Queen

Kate Middleton has been handed a very special patron role, which had been held by the Queen for 65 years.

Kate has been made a royal patron of Family Action.

She takes over from the Queen, who held the position for 65 years.

This royal news follows the Kate said something very sweet about Prince Louis.

Yesterday, Kate was made a royal patron of Family Action – a charity which provides support for families with financial, mental health issues and more.

But what makes this appointment rather special is the fact that the role was previously held by Queen Elizabeth II, for 65 years. She took over from Queen Mary in 1953.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s patronage was announced yesterday on Twitter, by Kensington Palace.

To mark her new position, Kate paid a visit to Peterley Manor Farm on Wednesday and took part in festive activities with families and children.

For a day packed full of hands-on activities, the duchess wore a red down coat, a green jumper and boots.

Chief Executive of Family Action David Holmes CBE said, “Family Action is honoured that The Duchess of Cambridge has become our Royal Patron.

“Her Royal Highness follows on from Her Majesty The Queen, who was our Royal Patron for more than 65 years.

“Everyone at Family Action would like to extend our thanks to Her Majesty for her steadfast support and encouragement to us over so many years.

“I have seen The Duchess’s passionate support for disadvantaged families first hand and have been impressed by her leadership in understanding and promoting the vital importance of the Early Years.

“Family Action looks forward to working with The Duchess in the years to come.”

Kate visited Family Action’s Lewisham base earlier this year, where she launched the charity’s national support line, FamilyLine.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also visited the charity’s “Family Monsters Garden” at the Chelsea Flower Show, back in May.