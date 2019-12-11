Kate Middleton visited a farm last week to celebrate her new patronage – Family Action – but a funny video from the day is now delighting royal fans.

The mum-of-three visited Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire last week, where she was helping kids decorate their Christmas tree.

While picking a Christmas tree, the little ones seemed very underwhelmed with the tree the Duchess picked – and the reaction was captured in a funny video.

This follows royal news that she revealed Prince George’s unique Christmas obsession.

Kate is always great around little ones so it’s no wonder she looked right at home while picking a Christmas tree with kids at Peterley Manor Farm.

But when she went round to pick a Christmas tree and asked them “What about this one? Does anyone like this one?”, no one seemed to be that enthusiastic about it, which prompted her to respond, “Bigger?” and continue her search for the perfect tree.

The cute exchange was shared by royal reporter Emily Nash on Instagram, who wrote alongside the clip, ‘WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge helps children pick out Christmas trees for their preschools, which are supported by @family_action – her new patronage. “What about this one? Does anyone like this one?”🌲’

Many royal fans were quick to commented on the sweet clip, with one saying, ‘Awwww this is so sweet! Kate looks like a trooper💕 it looks to be really cold, hince the kids are bundled and she has no gloves or scarf..yep she is a trooper😍’.

Another wrote, ‘This is the absolute cutest ♥️’.

A third added, ‘DYING this is so cute’; while a fourth also commented, ‘This video is just the best.’

Kate has been announced as the new patron of Family Action, taking over from the Queen who held the same role for 65 years.

Chief Executive David Holmes spoke about the Duchess’ recent patronage, saying, “The Duchess was really interested in being able to highlight the importance of the early years, and how important it is to have a good start in life.”

He added, “She’s such a strong advocate for that.”