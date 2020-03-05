Royal fans think there’s another telltale sign Kate Middleton is pregnant

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Royal fans are continuing to speculate over a fourth Cambridge child – and think there’s a telltale sign Kate Middleton is indeed expecting.

The duchess had a sip of Guinness during a royal tour but fans think they spotted something that could mean she’s pregnant.

Kate is currently on a three-day tour of the country alongside husband Prince William.

This follows royal news that the Queen paid a moving tribute to grandson Prince Harry.

The duchess travelled to Ireland earlier this week, leaving her three little ones in safe hands back in London.

During the trip, the mum-of-three was offered a pint of Guiness, which suggested she’s not indeed expecting. However, Kate only tasted the foam, which royal fans found suspicious.

After as video was shared on Twitter by ITV’s royal reporter Chris Ship, one royal fan wrote, ‘Kate only tasted the foam…..go on have a real slurp, it will do you good.’

Another added, ‘Hummm what if there is a special reason that she is not having alcohol’.

Odds for Kate and William having another baby are currently at 2-1, according to bookmaker Coral, and odds-on at 8/11 to announce baby number four before the end of 2020 at Ladbrokes.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said, “All eyes might be on Harry and Meghan right now but the Duchess of Cambridge could soon bring attention back to her with another royal baby announcement seemingly imminent.”

However, despite fan speculation, it’s unlikely Kate is indeed expecting. She suffered from severe morning sickness during the first trimester in every pregnancy, so it’s likely she will quietly clear her schedule if and when another baby is on the way.

Kate has previously said during a royal engagement that she was feeling broody.

“It makes me feel a little broody”, she said in March last year, as she met baby James.

Proud dad Alan then joked, “Baby number four?”

However, it seems William might not be as keen on the idea, as she replied, “I think William would be a little worried.”