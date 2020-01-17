Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, stepped out for their first royal engagement of the year in Bradford on Wednesday.

As they met with local people from the community, Kate shared details of a rather funny accident that she suffered after the birth of her first son.

This follows the royal news that Kate also revealed the truth behind speculation she and Prince William are having a fourth baby.

During their visit to the Yorkshire city, the royal pair joined with families taking part in the Older Yet Wiser project, an initiative that supports grandparents caring for their young grandchildren.

During the visit to the workshop, Kate sat down to chat with a group of ladies doing some crocheting.

As she was give woollen gifts that the women had made for her children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louise, Kate shared details of her own knitting mishap.

“I tried knitting when I first had George,” she admitted.

“I thought I’d knit him a very special jumper and I got half way down this pattern and it looked so terrible.

“It’s such an amazing skill,” she praised.

When she was told by the local ladies that they had been taught by their friend in the group, Kate grinned and exclaimed, “I needed you!”

During the day, the Duchess also left grandmother Maryiam Ahmad overjoyed when she picked up her 18-month-old granddaughter Sorayah and danced with her during a musical development workshop.

Kate bopped along with the little girl, singing to her and helping her shake her rattle.

Reflecting on the moment, Maryiam said, “I almost started crying, it was very, very emotional.”

Speaking to Hello! she added, “Kate was joining in with the nursery rhymes and dancing with Sorayah.”