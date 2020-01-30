Kate Middleton has revealed the surprising food that all three of her children love

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re a parent, you might have children who are picky eaters - but all three of Kate Middleton’s children like a certain food that many people hate.

During a visit to LEYF Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school, Kate Middleton helped to serve breakfast to pupils.

While there, she revealed the food that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all love, which might come as a surprise.

As part of her 5 Big Questions initiative, Kate Middleton spent the morning at Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school. Whilst there, she learned about the importance of food nutrition for children.

Chefs and apprentices from LEYF’s Chef Academy met with the duchess to discuss child nutrition and what they had learned whilst earning their qualification. Chefs working with children work towards a specialist qualification to help influence healthy food choices.

One of the trainees Luke Nelson-Neil brought up beetroot, joking that he still couldn’t get the children to eat the earthy vegetable. But the duchess revealed that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all loved it.

The Duchess told Luke, “Mine absolutely love it – it’s one of those things, until you try it, you don’t know.” Beetroot is considered to be a very divisive food, with adults and children alike not being fond of its unique taste – but seems like it’s a popular one in the Cambridge household!

Interestingly it’s the duchess’ youngest son, one-year-old Prince Louis, who loves beetroot the most. During her appearance on A Berry Royal Christmas, she told Mary Berry, “Louis absolutely loves beetroot”.

If, like the Cambridge children, you’re a fan of beetroot, it has a lot of health benefits to it. They’re packed with essential nutrients as well as being a great source of fibre, vitamin B9, vitamin C and iron – yum!