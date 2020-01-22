During a royal engagement, Kate Middleton enjoyed a 24-hour tour of the UK as part of her Early Years initiative and revealed the very special location she would love to take her children to.

Duchess Kate Middleton headed to Cardiff as part of the tour, to launch a new Early Years survey.

There, she revealed that she plans to take a trip to Anglesey in Wales with the children.

This follows royal news that Kate Middleton finally unveiled her secret project during surprise visit in Birmingham.

Kate Middleton arrived at the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre, who provides high quality early years education, childcare support services, support for children with special needs and adult education.

As well as this, the centre maintains close relationships with community partners such as the Salvation Army and Barnardo’s.

As Kate met with some of the centre’s members, she told a story about how she was living in Anglesey when Prince George was just a “tiny baby”. At the time, Prince William was working nightshifts for the RAF.

Kate said, “It’s nice to be back in Wales! I was chatting to some of the mums earlier, It was the first year and I’d just had George – William was still working with Search and Rescue and we came up here and I had a tiny tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey it was so isolated, so cut off. I didn’t have any family around and he was doing night shifts. If only I had had a centre like this.”

As she played with and spoke to some of the children, Kate spoke about her own children, Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis. She revealed, “We will be taking a trip down to Anglesey at some point.”

The trip is bound to be very special for the family, as it was Prince George’s first home – how cute!

The Duchess received a tour of the facilities, including a baby sensory room where babies could play with spaghetti, jelly, and musical instruments too. She even got a chance to meet the resident guinea pigs.

She told children, “I had guinea pigs when I was little. I think your nursery is the best. She’s so soft, isn’t she?”

“I did not know that guinea pigs liked Brussels Sprouts! These guinea pigs are a lot quieter than the ones I had at home!”