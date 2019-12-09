Kate Middleton spotted out for a walk with Prince Louis and dog Lupo

It seems the royals enjoy a crisp weekend stroll as much as the next person.

Kate Middleton has been spotted going for a walk with Prince Louis and their dog Lupo.

A journalist spotted the trio as she enjoyed afternoon tea at Kensington Palace.

The royal news comes after Kate inherited something very special from the Queen.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted out for a walk with her youngest, Prince Louis, and their dog Lupo.

The three were seen by a journalist who was having afternoon tea at Kensington Palace.

Kate and Prince Louis, who is now 19 months, were joined in the park by the family’s dog, Lupo – an English Cocker Spaniel.

Lupo kept the duchess company when Prince William was away in the Falkland Islands, during his time there in 2012.

The eagle-eyed journalist took to Twitter to share the news – along with photos of the afternoon tea itself.

Her post read, “Was treated to afternoon tea at Kensington Palace Pavallion by the bestie yesterday.

“Middway through, my beady journo eye spotted Kate Middleton, baby Louis and their dog Lupo heading out for a lunchtime stroll in the park. Didn’t take pics but Prince Louis is so cute.”

A number of her followers were quick to comment on the sighting and the fact that she had respected the royals’ privacy.

One commented, “I love that you didn’t take a picture. Good on you! That’s a true fan.”

While another said, “Looks fantastic, and good on you for respecting their privacy, such integrity on your part.”

The family outing comes after Kate was appointed as a royal patron for Family Action last week.

She marked the occasion by paying a visit to Peterley Manor Farm where she engaged in some festive activities with families and children.

The position was previously held by the Queen for 65 years – making the appointment all the more special.