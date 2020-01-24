It may have been a busy few weeks for the adult royals, but that hasn’t stopped the little ones having fun - especially Prince Louis.

Prince Louis has been spotted enjoying a day out at the Natural History Museum in London.

He was taken around the museum by his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

This royal news follows the Duchess of Cambridge revealing the location for their next family holiday.

The youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was seen at London’s Natural History Museum, on Wednesday.

Royal fans spotted Prince Louis enjoying the dinosaurs, as he was taken around the London institution by his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Some pictures shared on social media, showed the one-year-old toddling around the museum in a navy jacket and some adorable Nike trainers.

Naturally, the images of the young royal looking at the dinosaurs sent Twitter into a frenzy, with fans commenting on his cuteness.

One said, ‘MY HEART.’

While another commented, ‘When did he get this big?’

Someone else tweeted, ‘Boss baby growing up so fast!’

It’s been a busy week for Louis’ mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, too – who has been out and about on her UK tour.

On the same day as Prince Louis’ Kensington trip, Kate was seen wearing a piece of jewellery which paid homage to her children.

She sported a stylish gold disc necklace, engraved with three small stars and the letters G, C, and L – for George, Charlotte and Louis – as she visited a baby sensory class in Wales.

The personalised Gold Midnight Moon design is from Daniela Draper – a British jewellery company – and retails for £1,070.

The class took place at the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre, which provides education and childcare support services to children and their families.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s tour kicked off on Tuesday, when she visited Thinktank Birmingham Science Museum and chatted to children and parents, including author and presenter Giovanna Fletcher.