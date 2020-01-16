Kate Middleton gives adorable update about Prince Louis during royal engagement

On Wednesday, Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton headed to Bradford for an official visit.

Whilst they were there, Kate Middleton revealed that Prince Louis had started proudly showing off his balancing skills.

The royal couple visited City Hall and the MyLahore restaurant, before making a final stop at one of Bradford’s Khidmat Centres.

This follows royal news that reveals the touching reason Meghan Markle has reportedly signed up to star in a new Disney project.

During their visit to Bradford, the royal couple joined a session supported by organisation Better Start Bradford, which delivers over 20 projects to pregnant women and families with children under four-years-old.

Whilst there, Prince William and Duchess Kate met locals who had completed the ‘Older Yet Wiser’ course, which is designed for grandparents who have child-caring responsibilities.

Jo and Ian Broadbent care for their six-year-old granddaughter and have completed the course. They had a chance to speak with Duchess Kate whilst they were there.

Speaking to Hello!, Jo said, “Kate obviously has a great interest in early years development, she’s quite knowledgeable about it, she referred to some of the tools and techniques we learnt about on the course.”

She added, “I asked how her children were. Kate said Louis had started to tell her ‘Mummy, I’m balancing’ and she said it was really nice to see him turning into a little boy from being a baby. She’s obviously very proud of her children.”

The royal couple also attended the Little Dots workshop, which uses music and play to help with child development. Fans were delighted to see her holding one of the children and dancing along to the songs.

Kensington Royal Twitter account shared a snippet of this, writing,

‘At the Khidmat Centre The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined a @BetterStartBfd Little Dots workshop, which uses music and play to support children’s social, emotional and physical development, while simultaneously supporting adult self esteem #RoyalVisitBradford’

Duchess Kate received lots of praise for her sweet gesture, with many people replying to the tweet.

One wrote, ‘Such a sweet picture, Catherine is the best with kids.’

Another added, ‘Catherine is so kind and lovely with kids.’

And a third wrote, ‘She has a beautiful heart.’