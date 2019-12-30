Kate Middleton and Prince William reveal the song Prince George listens to every morning

We all have a song that sparks joy - but it seems even the royals have their favourite tracks and Prince George listens to his every single morning.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have revealed the song Prince George listens to every morning.

Since the football World Cup, the six year-old prince has been listening to Three Lions on repeat.

This royal news follows the Kate Middleton opened up about work with midwives in open letter.

Kate and Wills have revealed that their six year-old son listens to the same track every day, when he wakes up in the morning.

The royal couple – who share Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – have said the song in question relates to their eldest son’s favourite pastime – football.

So it makes sense that the tune is, in fact, one of the most famous football anthems… Three Lions.

Frank Skinner, who had a hit with the song in 1996, recently told The Mirror that Prince William had spoken of George’s favourite track at the Royal Variety Show.

At the event, the prince told Frank, “I listen to your song every morning. Honestly, George plays it every morning ever since the World Cup.

“I thought it would fade away but it hasn’t. he still plays it every day.”

Skinner shook hands with William at the event and told the him, “I think you’re the first Aston Villa fan I’ve ever shaken hands with.”

Prince George’s growing love for football was made apparent back in October, when he went (along with his sister Charlotte) to his first football match with his parents. The young royals watched a Norwich City vs Aston Villa match and George was seen enthusiastically cheering for his team.

But it seems the youngster even loves playing himself.

He was spotted earlier this year playing the game with his sister at a charity polo match, and it’s thought Prince William often has a kick about with his children in their garden.

The Duke and Duchess even made sure Prince George was wearing his England football shirt for his sixth birthday portraits.

We love that Prince George has such a passion for the sport at such a young age!