Kate Middleton and Prince William break silence for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shock announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced some rather controversial news last night...
Caitlin Elliott

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have broken their social media silence for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are to step back from the royal family.

Last night, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, confirmed in a shock Instagram post that they will cease to be senior members of the royal family and work towards being ‘financially independent’.

The controversial announcement that left royal fans gob smacked read, ‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.’

Now, Harry’s brother, Prince William and his wife, Duchess Catherine, have shared their first social media post since the incident, in honour of Catherine’s 38th birthday.

While avoiding all mention of Harry and Meghan’s departure from the family, Kate and William’s Kensington Royal account shared a sweet tribute to the Duchess on her special day.

In a gorgeous portrait of the mum-of-three perched outside on a wooden fence, she can be seen dressed in a casual jeans, shirt and sweater combination, flashing a grin for the camera.

Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday!’ a caption beside the photograph read.

Harry and Meghan made sure to send Kate their birthday well wishes via a message in the comment section, with the Sussex Royal account posting, ‘Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge today! 🎂❤️.’