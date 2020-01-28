We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton visited the Evelina London Children’s Hospital for a creative workshop.

A workshop ran by the National Portrait Gallery was held at the children’s hospital, with Kate Middleton in attendance.

During the visit, she accepted a lovely bouquet of flowers from one of the patients, and another gift she said would go in Princess Charlotte’s room.

Kate Middleton was seen smiling at nine-year-old patient Anna-Victoria as she handed her a bouquet to welcome her to the hospital.

The children’s hospital offers comprehensive health services to children and families from childhood all the way into adult life. It also has specialist services for children with rare and complex conditions.

Art world experts from the National Portrait Gallery and child play experts from the hospital showed Kate how creativity could help the children’s health and wellbeing during a workshop.

These two institutions have worked together for 15 years to run a programme for children, which invites children, siblings and their parents to work on creative projects.

So far, this collaboration has benefited over 20,000 children who have been at the hospital, and seems to be a huge success for all involved.

During the visist, Kate also received two ‘rag wreaths’ from 10-year-old Luke Wheeler-Waddison and his four-year-old sister, Savannah. According to royal reporter Rebecca English, who shared a lovely video of the encounter on Twitter, Kate said ‘she would definitely put the pink one up in Charlotte’s room’. How sweet!

Last year, Evelina celebrated 150 years of caring for children and young people, with the collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery helping to support them in recent years.

Kate Middleton was also photographed helping many children with their projects during her visit to the hospital.

In one photo, she’s seen holding some tape whilst a boy cuts it to add to his project.

In another, a little girl shows the Duchess a Polaroid, which we’re sure was a lovely moment since she’s so passionate about photography.

The Duchess of Cambridge is a patron of both the National Portrait Gallery and the Evelina London Children’s Hospital, making this engagement extra special for her.