Kate Middleton pulled out of a royal event hours before she was due to attend with Prince William.

The Duchess is said to have cancelled because of the children, according to a spokesperson.

The mum-of-three was due to attend the Tusk Conservation awards last night.

This follows royal news that she revealed Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s latest obsession.

A spokesperson said yesterday, “The Duchess is no longer able to attend the Tusk awards due to the children.

“She will still however meet finalists at a tea at Kensington Palace this afternoon. The duke as patron will attend both.”

According to Mail Online, one of the little ones was under the weather, and Kate stayed behind to look after them.

“One of the children was not feeling well and Kate felt she needed to stay behind as no one else could step in, although no official explanation was given”, the paper revealed.

Despite Kate’s cancellation, the Duke of Cambridge still attended the events on his own. This would have been the second night out for mum Kate, who also attended the Royal Variety Performance on Monday with her husband.

At the event, she revealed that she sadly had to disappoint Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who pleaded with her to be allowed to join.

According to the Mirror, the Duchess rejected the children’s request to accompany them to the event, as she said “not on a school night”.

At the same event, Kate also revealed to the Mary Poppins cast members that George and Charlotte love to acrobatics and put on little shows at home.

"She said that her children love performing at home, particularly Charlotte," 14-year-old Nuala Peberby said.