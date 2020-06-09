We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has a different way of parenting when it comes to son George and daughter Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge refuses to follow royal parenting traditions and opts for her own hands on way instead and a royal expert reveals how her styles differ from those gone before her

It ties in with other royal news reports from a Royal expert who reveals what Her Majesty the Queen thought about late Diana’s parenting

The mum-of-three to Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five and Prince Louis does things differently and it’s something husband Prince William, 37, is understood to be supportive of.

Since tying the knot in 2011, the Duchess has had to adopt many traditions from the Royal Family, but one thing she has tried to do her own way is raising their children.

Speaking to the Express, a royal expert said, ‘Kate values quality family time and has broken some traditions. For example, sending George to a mixed school, dropping George off at school herself, or having her mum to help in the days after the birth, rather than an army of staff.’

And it’s likely Kate is trying to be hands on mum like the late Princess Diana and even replicate her own upbringing.

What was Kate Middleton’s own childhood like?

Kate revealed on the “Happy mum, happy baby” podcast how she likes to be involved with the children.

She said, ‘I had an amazing granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us. And I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now.

She continued, ‘There are also the environments you spend time in as well: a happy home, a safe environment. As children, we spent a lot of time outside, and it’s something I’m really passionate about. I think it’s so great for physical and mental well-being and laying [developmental] foundations. It’s such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of ‘I’ve got to cook’ and ‘I’ve got to do this.’ And actually, it’s so simple.’