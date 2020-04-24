We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has revealed a sweet difference between Prince Louis and his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Ever since Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their first child Prince George into the world back in 2013 royal fans have been obsessed with the growing young royals.

Fans have watched the three Cambridge children – six-year-old Prince George, four-year-old Princess Charlotte and two-year-old Prince Louis – grow and hit life milestones as they have gotten older, looking more like their parents each time they’re spotted.

But mother Kate Middleton has now revealed an adorable way in which little Prince Louis differs from his older brother and sister.

According to People, the mother-of-three thinks that her youngest little one is the only of her children who looks like her.

“Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate,” a friend of the Duchess told the American publication.

“She loves it and thinks it’s very sweet, she often jokes that he’s the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!”

And fans have noticed a similar detail in the young royal.

Just yesterday Prince Louis celebrated his second birthday and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked the occasion by sharing a series of brand new photos of their youngest.

And fans couldn’t help but notice the little one’s resemblance to his maternal grandfather Michael Middleton.

‘So adorable 😍😍looks like Kate’s dad’, wrote one, while others added, ‘He looks like Catherine’s father, Michael Middleton!’ and ‘A little dote- the image of his Grandpa Middleton!’.

How adorable!