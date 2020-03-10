Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’s favourite song – and it’s so adorable!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Celebrating the 25th birthday of children’s mental health charity Place2Be, the Duchess of Cambridge, who has been the organisation’s patron since 2013, invited workers and children to Buckingham Palace to support the important charity.

And mother-of-three Kate once again proved what a natural she is with kids, encouraging young ones who greeted her at the event – and she even let slip an adorable detail about her own little one to them.

Pupils from New North Academy in Islington and Salusbury Primary School in north-west London joined musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to perform an original song for the royal.

And as she offered the children some words of support ahead of their performance, Kate asked, “You’ve written it especially for tonight?” adding, “Thank you so much! What a treat for me.”

The Duchess went on to wish two of the school pupils a happy birthday, quipping that she should be singing to them instead of the other way round.

The mother-of-three, who shares children six-year-old Prince George, four-year-old Princess Charlotte and one-year-old Prince Louis with husband Prince William, revealed that the jolly Happy Birthday is actually, “one of [Prince] Louis’s favourite songs”.

She also added that the little one was “tucked up in bed” while she attended the reception.

With only a month to go until Prince Louis’s second birthday, it’s not long until he’ll be able to hear his favourite ditty!