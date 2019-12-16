Kate Middleton has revealed the sweet tradition that she started for her children’s birthdays. The Duchess is mum to three little ones.

The royal is mum to six-year-old Prince George, four-year-old Princess Charlotte and one-year-old Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton has revealed the sweet tradition that she carries on throughout her children’s birthday.

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared on TV chef Mary Berry’s BBC Christmas Special A Berry Royal Christmas alongside husband Prince William.

During the royal pair’s festive appearance, they opened up on secrets of their little Cambridge clan, revealing sweet experiences and family customs that the quintet have.

While whipping up festive creations for those working over the festive period, the Duchess spoke to baking legend Mary about her own skills in the kitchen, revealing to the former Great British Bake Off judge that she bakes birthday cakes for her three children, a pastime that has become a bit of a tradition in the house.

“I love making the cake,” Kate revealed to Mary, speaking about her kids’ birthdays. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

When speaking about her three children, doting mum Kate also revealed what one of Prince Louis’s first words was – and it was just too adorable.

Speaking about her youngest, Catherine said, “One of Louis’ first words was ‘Mary’, because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf.

“And children are really fascinated by faces,” she continued, “and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry’ … so he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today.”