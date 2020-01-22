Kate Middleton finally unveils secret project during surprise visit in Birmingham

Kate Middleton has unveiled the secret project she’s been working on, during a surprise visit to a museum in Birmingham.

The mum-of-three’s new much-awaited project focuses on children’s development during the early years, a topic the duchess is very passionate about.

Kate announced more details during a visit to Thinktank Birmingham Science Museum, where she surprised little ones.

This follows royal news that Meghan Markle was spotted with baby Archie in Canada, after stepping back from royal life.

Kate travelled to MiniBrum at Thinktank Birmingham Science Museum, to introduce her new project – the 5 Big Questions survey, which aims to collect data that will be used to ‘build the healthiest generation in history’ by improving their early years experience.

Speaking about the project, the Duchess said in a video shared on Twitter, “We’re at the heart of raising the next generation and the science proves the importance of the early years for lifelong health and happiness. And I think it certainly builds resilience to adversity later in life.”

She added, “Parents, carers and families are at the heart of caring for children in the formative years, so that is why I want to listen to them.

“As a parent I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children.

“I want to hear the key issues affecting our families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most. My ambition is to provide a lasting change for generations to come.”

The Duchess has been working with experts and organisations for several years to explore how early years shape individuals when they become adults and how early experiences can be improved for healthier lives later on.

In the website for the survey – which you can complete here – it’s revealed the ambitious aim is to use the date to ‘build the healthiest generation in history by giving every child the best start in life’.

Anyone living across the UK and aged 16 or above can fill out the survey.