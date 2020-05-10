Kate Middleton secretly celebrates exciting baby news

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess’s best friend, who is one of Prince George’s godparents, is now mum to a lovely baby girl.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been celebrating something special while she’s been in lockdown, as one of her best friends has welcomed a lovely addition.

One of Duchess Kate’s best friends Emilia Jardine-Paterson has welcomed her third child with her husband David.

The lovely news was announced in The Times newspaper’s birth announcements section, which confirmed that the pair who are very close-knit to the royals had welcomed a baby girl.

The high-society couple, who are already parents to sons Leo and Alexander, welcomed their third addition last month on 20th March and named their newborn daughter Lucia Beatrice India.

Emilia, who is part of the d’Erlanger family and runs her own company as an interior designer, is a godmother to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest child Prince George.

Emilia is one of the six-year-old’s seven godparents, joining Oliver Baker, Earl Grosvenor, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, the Hon. Julia Samuel, William van Cutsem and the Duke of Cambridge’s first cousin Zara Tindall in the honour.

As well as celebrating for her close friend in lockdown, Kate Middleton recently revealed what else she’s been getting up to at the family’s home.

Speaking to This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby just days ago, the mum-of-three, who is also mum to five-year-old Princess Charlotte and two-year-old Prince Louis, said that she has been home-schooling her children while they’ve been at home.

However, the Duchess said that there has been some jealousy between her little ones, with Prince George wanting to get in on his younger sister’s projects.

“George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte’s projects,” she said, “because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work”.

The Duchess also praised her kids’ school, Thomas’s Battersea, for being “very supportive” to parents and their home-schooling work during lockdown.