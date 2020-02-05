Kate Middleton reveals which activity she struggles to find time for now she’s a mum

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has revealed the activity she no longer finds time for now she is a busy mum-of-three.

The Duchess and her husband, Prince William, headed out together to the BAFTAs on Sunday Night.

As the royal pair mingled with the night’s winners, Kate chatted to Rising Star winner and Top Boy actor, admitting she hasn’t been much of a movie fanatic since becoming a mother.

According to Hello! magazine, Prince William could be heard chipping in about the amount of films he had seen in the run up to the awards.

Admitting her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, prevent her from kicking back in front of the TV, Kate added, “Having children is so bad for watching films!”

This comes as doting dad William revealed a special part of his brood’s bedtime routine.

As the Duke and Duchess carried out a royal engagement in South Wales yesterday, they paid a visit to an ice cream parlour where they spoke to local parents.

As he was nattering away, William spotted a little girl reading children’s book Room on the Broom.

Pointing out the popular story, the future King revealed it makes a regular appearance in the Cambridge household.

“I read this to our children all the time,” he announced.

Detailing the moment he met author Julia Donaldson to present her with a CBE for services to literature, Prince William told the crowds how he had praised her for her night time story writing skills.

“I said ‘do you realise how many parents you have saved at bedtime?’”

Recommending some more good reads for little ones, he went on, “David Walliams also does good books for children – for a little bit older children I think.

“I’ve read one and it was really, really good.”