The Duchess of Cambridge made an unannounced visit to a Christmas event in Buckinghamshire, which saw her having an adorable moment with a little boy.

Kate Middleton surprised children earlier today when she made an unannounced visit to a Christmas Tree Farm in Buckinghamshire.

Dressed in a festive red and green outfit, the Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise visit to Peterley Manor Farm where she joined children and families at the venue’s Elves Enchanted Forest for an afternoon of thrilling festive activities.

The mum-of-three made the visit to support charity Family Action, which provides practical, emotional and financial support to families who are experiencing poverty, disadvantage and social isolation.

Duchess Kate has now taken over from the Queen as the royal patron for the organisation, as the monarch held the role for over 65 years.

While on the day out with the family charity, Kate was spotted having an adorable moment with one of the children at the event who she said reminded her of “little Louis”.

According to royal correspondent Rebecca English, Kate was inside the Elves Enchanted Forest as one young boy was trying to get her attention saying “me, me”.

The Duchess then reportedly stroked the boy’s cheek, saying, “You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying, ‘Me, me, me’ and he wants to come everywhere with me”.

Of the Duchess’s new patronage, Kensington Palace said, ‘The Duchess of Cambridge has spent much of the last eight years meeting charities and organisations who work every day to make our families and communities stronger.

‘There is a powerful correlation between a parent or carer’s wellbeing and their child’s development, which is why organisations such as Family Action that provide support are instrumental to a child’s future.

‘This new patronage aligns with Her Royal Highness’ longstanding work on the early years, and the importance of supporting children and families during this seminal period of their lives.’