Kate Middleton continued embarking on a 24-hour tour of the UK yesterday, in honour of the launch of her latest Early Years project.

Kate Middleton wore something very special in honour of her three children yesterday.

The Duchess spent the day at a Cardiff children’s centre, where she opened up on parenthood with other mums with little ones.

During her travels to promote a new survey designed to support children under five, Kate stopped off to spend time at a Cardiff baby group.

As she joined the sensory class at the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre, the mum-of-three sat down to chat and play with mothers and their babies.

While Kate’s day was centred on supporting children around the country, the mum-of-three made sure her own children were close to her heart too.

Paying a lovely tribute to Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis, Kate accessorised her chic outfit with a simple piece of jewellery, dedicated to her little ones.

In snaps from the special day the gold circular pendant around Kate’s neck can be seen to be engraved with the letter G, C and L, along with three stars, one for each of her brood, that she shares with husband, Prince William.

The delicate piece, worth over £1000, is by British jewellery designer Daniella Draper and can be personalised with your own special touch.

During the day out on her solo engagement, Kate also got candid about her own experiences as a mother, admitting that she felt a little lost and alone after the birth of her first baby, Prince George.

Speaking to the staff at the Welsh children’s centre, she said, “It was the first year and I’d just had George. William was still working with Search and Rescue and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey.

“I was so isolated, so cut off. I didn’t have any family around and he was doing night shifts.

