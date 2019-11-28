Kate Middleton has undertaken a very unexpected work experience placement, it’s been revealed.

The mum-of-three spent two days working in a maternity unity in London, according to Court Circular.

The royal is rumoured to be getting ready to launch a big initiative with The Royal Foundation.

This follows royal news that William and Kate hosted a special Christmas party.

Kate has been very open about how passionate she is about children’s early years and now it seems she might be expanding her knowledge by experiencing a maternity ward first hand.

Hello! report that the Duchess spent two days working in the Kingston Hospital Maternity Unit in London, according to the Court Circular.

We don’t know any more details for now, but this could be related to an exciting new project she’s been working with The Royal Foundation.

However, based on the Duchess’ previous interactions with vulnerable people she’s met, we bet she was a delight to have around in the ward.

Recently she severely ill children at the Nook hospice in Norwich, and one of the mothers revealed how caring Kate seemed during the encounter.

Naomi Wright said, “I cried and I got a little hug and at the end when she walked out she gave me a little wave. Just simple things like that make you realise she’s a very special lady.

“She is a mum herself and you get that sense that she does understand. She’s not doing it because she has to but because she wants to. This is something that means a lot to her.”

Kate’s work with the charities she’s a patron of is very important to her, especially when it comes to how a better childhood can give children a good head start at life.

She previously said, “Over the last eight years working with charities, I’ve met some of our leading experts in mental health, addiction, family breakdown, homelessness and education.

“They have taught me over and over again that the root cause of so many of today’s social problems can be traced right back to the very earliest years of a person’s life and often over generations.”