Kate Middleton had a very unexpected work experience placement recently

Kate Middleton has undertaken a very unexpected work experience placement, it’s been revealed.

Kate has been very open about how passionate she is about children’s early years and now it seems she might be expanding her knowledge by experiencing a maternity ward first hand.

Hello! report that the Duchess spent two days working in the Kingston Hospital Maternity Unit in London, according to the Court Circular.

We don’t know any more details for now, but this could be related to an exciting new project she’s been working with The Royal Foundation.

However, based on the Duchess’ previous interactions with vulnerable people she’s met, we bet she was a delight to have around in the ward.

Recently she severely ill children at the Nook hospice in Norwich, and one of the mothers revealed how caring Kate seemed during the encounter.

Five years ago The Duchess of Cambridge launched @eachhospices’ Nook Appeal, which aimed to raise funds for a purpose-built children’s hospice near Norwich — today The Duchess officially opened The Nook in Framingham Earl! The new hospice contains more areas for clinical care and dedicated therapy rooms, allowing EACH to meet the increased demand for its service and the ever-changing and more complex needs of those it cares for. The Duchess attended the launch of The Nook appeal in November 2014, and visited the charity’s previous Norfolk hospice in Quidenham in January 2017, which served as a home-from-home for over 25 years. Speaking at today’s opening, The Duchess said: “You have created here at The Nook a nurturing, caring environment that allows families who are going through the unimaginable the ability to spend precious quality time with each other, comforted in the knowledge that their children are being looked after in the best possible way. EACH was one of the very first charities that I decided to become Patron of after my marriage. Whilst a lot has changed since then, my commitment and support for this wonderful organisation and the work that you do has not”. East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk and supports their families. Their care service includes specialist nursing care, symptom management nursing, short breaks, wellbeing activities, therapies, counselling and volunteer services in the family home; all meeting the individual needs of the child, young person and whole family 📷 Kensington Palace

Naomi Wright said, “I cried and I got a little hug and at the end when she walked out she gave me a little wave. Just simple things like that make you realise she’s a very special lady.

“She is a mum herself and you get that sense that she does understand. She’s not doing it because she has to but because she wants to. This is something that means a lot to her.”

Kate’s work with the charities she’s a patron of is very important to her, especially when it comes to how a better childhood can give children a good head start at life.

She previously said, “Over the last eight years working with charities, I’ve met some of our leading experts in mental health, addiction, family breakdown, homelessness and education.

“They have taught me over and over again that the root cause of so many of today’s social problems can be traced right back to the very earliest years of a person’s life and often over generations.”