We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand’s documentary Becoming a Stepfamily aired on BBC One last night, leaving viewers emotional.

The tell-all programme looked into reality star Kate’s transition into Rio and his three children’s lives, following the death of his wife and their mother.

Rio’s ex partner Rebecca Ellison passed away after a battle with cancer in 2015, leaving him and their kids, Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and eight-year-old Tia.

The poignant documentary followed former TOWIE star Kate’s journey to becoming a step-mum to Rio’s brood, having become his wife last year.

Many viewers were left divided by one moment in the show, which displayed Kate describing her turmoil on having photos of Rebecca around Rio’s house.

While admitting she found it tough to handle, she added that she had been reluctant to remove them for fears she would hurt Rio’s children.

“I’m in a house that isn’t mine, and it’s got Rio and Rebecca’s wedding photos, it’s like an out-of-body experience,” she admitted.

“I was left thinking, ‘Am I deluded? Am I losing my mind because I’m living in a house with all the pictures but I’m doing it for the children?’”

In the end, Rio moved the photos of his children’s mum into a separate “memory room”, where they could go to reflect.

While some found the gesture sweet, others were shocked by the decision.

‘Heartbreaking situation to be in but I can’t believe they took his kids mother’s photos down off the wall,’ one wrote on social media.

‘I’m sorry but don’t agree that Kate Ferdinand had an issue with having photos of Rebecca in the house, sorry but that’s the kids Mother. That’s not fair on them,’ agreed a second.

‘Sorry let the kids have their mums photos about the house wherever! #rioandkate,’ wrote a third.

Another viewer chipped in to insist that the photo move was a special thing for Rio’s children.

‘What @xkatiewright did is much better, she made a memorial for them. A whole room dedicated to the two of them. I think that is such a beautiful thing and means more than sporadic pictures.’