We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have revealed they’re expecting their first child!

To announce the news, former The Only Way Is Essex star Kate took to her Instagram page with an adorable video of the newlywed pair, who tied the knot back in September, telling Rio’s three children.

The former Manchester United player shares children 13-year-old Lorenz, 11-year-old Tate and nine-year-old Tia with his late ex-wife Rebecca Ellison.

But new wife Kate has grown close to the children over the last couple of years, with the couple even opening up in a new documentary about how she took on a maternal role in their lives.

And fans were thrilled for the adorable family after Kate shared the tear-jerking video of the moment she and Rio told the exciting news to the kids, who have been desperate for another sibling.

With a camera secretly filming the family, the quintet was sitting around their kitchen table looking through lovely old family photos, with the kids turning to a page that announced the news.

They turned disbelievingly to their parents and when Kate finally showed off her bump they showered the couple with squeals, hugs and kisses.

‘The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier 🙊…,’ expectant mum Kate captioned her post.

‘Every time I watch this it makes me cry, the best reaction 😢❤️🤗 Baby Ferdy we are all so excited to meet you 💗💙’.

The post quickly raked up over a million views with thousands of lovely comments from friends and fans.

‘So SO special so happy for you both ❤️,’ wrote This Morning’s Rochelle Humes, who is currently expecting her third child, while co-star Holly Willoughby added, ‘Awwww 🥰 congratulations xxx’.

Children’s TV presenter Giovanna Fletcher commented, ‘🙌🏼❤️🙌🏼❤️ oh my gosh!!!!! So happy for you!!! Xxxxxx’, while her brother Mario Falcone, who appeared in TOWIE with Kate, wrote, ‘Massive congratulations to you all! ❤️ you have already shown you are a fantastic mummy x’.

Big congratulations to the family on their super exciting news!