Katie Price has opened up about the heartbreaking struggles she’s facing during the coronavirus lockdown.

The iconic reality star is currently self-isolating with her eldest son Harvey, who is partially blind, has Prader-Willi Syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia.

Because of Harvey’s special needs, he is at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if he catches coronavirus, which means Katie’s youngest four children are spending lockdown elsewhere.

Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, are residing with their father, Peter Andre, while little ones Jett, six, and Bunny, five, are with their father Kieran Hayler.

Speaking out on the hard situation, Katie said, “Harvey is one of those who are at a high risk of dying if they get it, so I haven’t been able to see my other kids.

“It’s hard, but I’ve got FaceTime. In that respect I’m struggling – it’s been a month since I’ve seen them. But I can’t risk Harvey.”

Former glamour model Katie is also unable to see her mother, Amy, who has been battling terminal lung disease since 2017.

“My mum is dying and the last time I saw her was two weeks ago. I couldn’t even go in the house,” she told new! magazine.

“I was in the garden and she was in the conservatory.”

Katie recently took to Instagram to share a sweet video of Harvey drawing a rainbow to say thank you to the NHS staff working on the front line of the health crisis.

‘Thank You 🌈 A message to everyone working on the frontline from Harvey. #NHS #ThankYouNHS,’ Katie wrote beside the lovely footage.

Lots of Katie’s fans took to the comment section to send Katie and Harvey their kind words.

‘Good job harv! Hope you’re keeping safe ❤️,’ one wrote.

‘Beautiful 🙌🏼 well done Harvey 💕,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘Well done Harvey…what a lovely picture 👍😃.’