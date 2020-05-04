We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price checked herself into The Priory for treatment for severe stress earlier this year.

And the former glamour model has finally opened up on her battle with her mental health, revealing how she turned to drugs and drinks as a form of escapism as her life spiralled out of control.

In a clip from tonight’s episode of Katie’s Quest Red TV show, Katie Price: My Crazy Life, she says: “I mean, there’s only so much I can take as a human being. Traumas from the exes, the media giving me a hard time with constant bullsh*t stories. I’ve had two dogs that have died, I even got blamed for that by the press.

“It got to the point where I literally can’t talk to anyone. My mum is terminally ill, I don’t want to stress her out. Yeah, I turned to coke and I turned to drink.”

Katie goes on to say her five children, Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny, were the driving force behind her wanting to get herself better.

In the video diary taken in rehab, she says: “I need to get myself well for Harvey and the kids. I think this is something which has been brewing for a while.”

In another clip, Katie is seen leaving The Priory after a month away from the spotlight.

She decides to check into a hotel, as she doesn’t want to face going back to her mucky mansion, as that’s where she did coke.

But Katie reflects on the positives, admitting that a stay in The Priory is just what she needed for her mental health.

She says, “A month later, I’ve learned to be more assertive, I’m back in control. It’s taught me that, yeah, you may have problems but it’s taught me how to cope with things. It’s the best thing I have ever done. I’m not going to be a product of people.

“My name’s Katie Price: human being, mother of five, loves her job, loves her work, and I hope you enjoy watching the new Katie Price reborn.”