We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price was beaming as she finally got to reunite with all five of her children after not seeing them for six weeks.

The former glamour model has been isolating with Harvey, 18, since the lockdown was put in place, and she’s been missing Junior, 14, Princess, 12, Bunny, six, and Jett, five.

So she looked absolutely delighted to be back together with all her children on a walk together, in pictures obtained by the Mirror.

Katie has been living alone with Harvey while her four youngest children stayed with their fathers Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler.

Katie admitted she was so overwhelmed she burst into tears when she finally got to see her children again.

She told The Sun: “I welled up, it’s been a tough six weeks not being able to hug them.

“After five minutes together it was back to the usual fun and craziness.”

Katie’s reunion comes after she opened up about her rehab stint at the Priory, where she checked in for treatment for severe stress earlier this year.

Katie revealed how she turned to drugs and drinks as a form of escapism as her life spiralled out of control.

In her Quest Red TV show, Katie Price: My Crazy Life, she said: “I mean, there’s only so much I can take as a human being. Traumas from the exes, the media giving me a hard time with constant bulls**t stories. I’ve had two dogs that have died, I even got blamed for that by the press.

“It got to the point where I literally can’t talk to anyone. My mum is terminally ill, I don’t want to stress her out. Yeah, I turned to coke and I turned to drink.”

Katie went on to say her five children, Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny, were the driving force behind her wanting to get herself better.

In the video diary taken in rehab, she said: “I need to get myself well for Harvey and the kids. I think this is something which has been brewing for a while.”