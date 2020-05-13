Trending:

Kary Perry suffering ‘waves of depression’ during first pregnancy with fiance Orlando Bloom

Hayley Minn
    • Katy Perry is currently expecting her first child with her fiance Orlando Bloom, but has admitted she's feeling down.

    The Roar singer opened up in a Twitter post, confessing she’s experiencing “waves of depression”, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Katy tweeted: “Sometimes I don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm.”

    It comes after Katy admitted she “cries all the time” at the moment, because of the coronavirus lockdown.

    During a live stream for Shein Festival, she said she has days “where I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks.”

    She continued: “I think a lot of that is hormonal and I’m not used to being around so many people all in a confined [or] a small space for so long.

    “I’m used to going [out] all the time.”

    The singer – who has been isolating with Orlando – went on to explain how she has found ways to spend some alone time amid this pandemic, and spends a lot of time inside her car.

    “There is not really anywhere to go besides my car,” Katy said. “So, I go to my car a lot. That is my safe space.”

    Katy and Orlando recently announced they’re having a girl and it’s been reported that she wants to pay tribute to her beloved grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson, who died in March aged 99.

    An insider told The Naughty but Nice Podcast with Rob Shuter that Katy wants to name her “Pearl or Hudson or Ann”.

    I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are you sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two… tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife… and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father… and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family… is there to show us what love can be… sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had displayed on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️

    The source said: “It was Katy’s grandmother that made Katy the woman and fighter that she is today.

    “Katy believes that it is no coincidence that as her granny’s soul leaves the earth, another soul arrives.”