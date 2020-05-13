We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katy Perry is currently expecting her first child with her fiance Orlando Bloom, but has admitted she's feeling down.

The Roar singer opened up in a Twitter post, confessing she’s experiencing “waves of depression”, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Katy tweeted: “Sometimes I don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm.”

It comes after Katy admitted she “cries all the time” at the moment, because of the coronavirus lockdown.

During a live stream for Shein Festival, she said she has days “where I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks.”

She continued: “I think a lot of that is hormonal and I’m not used to being around so many people all in a confined [or] a small space for so long.

“I’m used to going [out] all the time.”

The singer – who has been isolating with Orlando – went on to explain how she has found ways to spend some alone time amid this pandemic, and spends a lot of time inside her car.

“There is not really anywhere to go besides my car,” Katy said. “So, I go to my car a lot. That is my safe space.”

Katy and Orlando recently announced they’re having a girl and it’s been reported that she wants to pay tribute to her beloved grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson, who died in March aged 99.

An insider told The Naughty but Nice Podcast with Rob Shuter that Katy wants to name her “Pearl or Hudson or Ann”.

The source said: “It was Katy’s grandmother that made Katy the woman and fighter that she is today.

“Katy believes that it is no coincidence that as her granny’s soul leaves the earth, another soul arrives.”