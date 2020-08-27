We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Congratulations to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who have welcomed a baby girl this week,

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are proud parents to a baby girl, with the lovely news announced on Instagram.

But it was done in a unique way, as it was charity UNICEF who revealed they were ‘honoured’ to share the news.

The couple named their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, and Katy had painted a daisy on her nail after her baby girl.

The post read, ‘Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀

⠀

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.’

The post took a serious turn, as they addressed healthcare. It added, ‘But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was.

‘Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.

‘Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀

They added, ‘As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare.

‘In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀Gratefully- Katy & Orlando.’

The couple’s happy news has received thousands of likes, and messages of support from other celebrities and fans.

Katy and Orlando are engaged, and have been dating since 2016.

Huge congratulations to Katy and Orlando!