Katy Perry reveals she is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has revealed that she is expecting her first child - and she announced the news in quite a creative way!

The singer took to her social media accounts to announce the exciting news with a snippet from her newest music video.

Uploading a clip from the music video to her new single Never Worn White, Katy confirmed that she was expecting a little one as she could be seen cradling her baby bump in the video.

Alongside the post on her Instagram and Twitter pages, the Roar singer confirmed the exciting news, writing, ‘Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer… 🎶♥️🙂 #NeverWornWhite is out now,’ alluding to both her pregnancy and her new music drop.

The I Kissed A Girl hitmaker also took to her Twitter page to talk of the relief of having to keep her pregnancy a secret anymore, writing, ‘omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄,’ adding, ‘or carry around a big purse lol’.

Fans, friends and acquaintances were thrilled for the star, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Katy’s posts raked up millions of views and thousands of comments from followers congratulating her and the Lord of the Rings actor.

‘Congrats!!!! I’m sooooo excited for you!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,’ wrote one, while another commented, ‘I have chills. CONGRATS😭💖 you’re gonna be the best mama!!’.

Another fan called the star the ‘Queen of pregnant,’ while others agreed, ‘Congrats queeen!!!! So thrilled for you!!!! 💗💗💗💗’ and ‘Beautiful 😍 congratulations on your pregnancy Queen!! Wishing you all a lifetime of health and love’.

Other elated fans added, ‘Congrats Katy 😍😍😍😍🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼’, ‘Yay!!! Congrats!!! Love you!!! ❤️🙏🏻😭’, ‘So unbelievably STUNNING ! 💕💘✨’, ‘This is insane! 🙈 CONGRATULATIONS!!!✨I’m SO excited! ♥️✨’ and ‘So beatiful!! 😭😭😭😭💖💖 congrats!! may your happiness be infinite!!’.

TV singing competition American Idol, for which Katy used to be a judge, also congratulated the parents to be, writing, ‘Congrats @katyperry & @orlandobloom 👶 🍼 ❤️’.

This will be the first child for Katy, who got confirmed her engagement to Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando last February.

Orlando is already dad to nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr.

Just months ago Miranda welcomed her third child, her second with new husband Evan Spiegel who she married back in 2017.

So it seems like lucky Flynn is going to be big brother to three little siblings – how exciting!

Big congrats to Katy and Orlando on their wonderful news!