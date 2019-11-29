Twilight star Kellan Lutz expecting first child with wife Brittany

Kellan Lutz is expecting his first child.

The actor, who is best known for playing Emmett Cullen in hit movie franchise Twilight, took to his social media to announce the exciting news.

Sharing the happy announcement with his 777,000 followers, the dad-to-be posted a sweet snap of he and wife Brittany both wearing borg denim jackets and sharing a kiss.

The pair held up a baby-sized version of the jacket they were wearing to the camera to reveal the exciting news.

Kellan, who also appeared in TV shows The OC and 90210, captioned his post, ‘HAPPY THANKGIVING 2019

‘So much to be grateful for this year… and even more so in 2020!

‘So proud of my wife @brittanylynnlutz and so pumped for our lil family to grow into 3 + Koda 🙂 🙏

‘Get here already 😇!!!! #Repost @brittanylynnlutz

‘Can’t wait to meet you Little Lutz! ❤️’.

Wife Brittany posted the same adorable snap on her Instagram page, writing, ‘Can’t wait to meet you Little Lutz! ❤️’.

Fans and friends loved the sweet announcement with Kellan’s post raking up tens of thousands of likes and more than a thousand comments.

Twilight co-star Jackson Rathbone, who played the actor’s on-screen brother Jasper Hale, commented, ‘Congrats on booking the role of a lifetime! Fatherhood looks good on you, brother!’

Others wrote, ‘Congratulations to you both so happy and excited for you!!! 💖💖💖💖 you both will be amazing parents!!!’, ‘Awww this is so sweet!! Congratulations!!’ and ‘OH MY GOODNESS AAAAAAAAAAA IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU TWO!!! Happy thanksgiving ❤️’.

Parents-to-be Kellan and Brittany tied the knot just over two years ago, both taking to their respective Instagram pages earlier this month to mark their two-year anniversary.

Posting a sweet picture of the pair embracing on beach on their wedding day, Kellan wrote, ‘🤵11/7/17 👰

‘You are the Eve to my Adam. The only woman in the world I see. Nothing compares to your beauty inside and outside.

‘It’s my honor to make the beautiful more beautiful!

‘@brittanylynnlutz thank you for making me the happiest man in the world when you said “I do!” With all my heart, body, mind, and soul, I CHOOSE YOU forever and always. I love you and cherish you!‘Happy 2 years! 🙏’.