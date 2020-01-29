Kensington Palace confirm why Kate Middleton had to remove her engagement ring

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton was spotted without her engagement ring earlier this week, which got a lot of people talking.

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted out and about without her rings on Tuesday.

Kensington Palace have confirmed the reason why she took them off.

This royal news follows Kate having her picture taken by a 10-year-old boy.

Kate was seen without her rings on Tuesday as she visited the Evelina hospital in London, to attend an arts and crafts session with the children.

Eagle-eyed royal fans noticed that her £250,000 oval engagement ring was missing – which features a blue gemstone and 14 solitaire diamonds, as well as her Eclipse diamond eternity ring, made from 18 carat white gold.

But Kensington Palace were quick to comment on why the duchess had removed her rings.

The Palace confirmed to Hello Magazine that the duchess had removed the bands due to the hospital’s health and safety policy.

She still wore her Welsh gold wedding band for the engagement.

During her visit to the hospital, Kate took part in illustration, photography and set design with children and their families.

Despite removing her rings, the duchess still dressed up for the occasion, sporting a Dolce and Gabbana tweed jacket and dress co-ord.

The removal of her rings led some royal fans to believe the Duchess of Cambridge could have swollen fingers – an indicator of pregnancy.

However, rumours were soon quashed as the two rings were spotted back on Kate’s fingers today, when she visited a south London nursery.

During her early morning visit today, the duchess served breakfast and played games with youngsters.

It marked her third engagement of the week, following the Holocaust Memorial Service on Monday and the children’s hospital yesterday.

Tuesday wasn’t the first time the royal has removed her sapphire and diamond engagement ring – which once belonged to Princess Diana.

She previously took off some rings during another hospital engagement, when she visited Great Ormond Street in January 2018.